Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $415.75 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $415.75 million and approximately $39.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00030032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018322 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003605 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00199988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,577.72 or 1.00091102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179716 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04058885 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $19,086,342.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.