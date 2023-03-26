The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

