The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,900 shares of company stock worth $1,592,796 and have sold 422,012 shares worth $31,480,562. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

