The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.00.

CI opened at $260.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $963,542,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after buying an additional 124,453 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

