Tether (USDT) Market Cap Reaches $79.08 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $79.08 billion and approximately $23.11 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00331800 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.75 or 0.25953100 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010136 BTC.
About Tether
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,022,291,663 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
