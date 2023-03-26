Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $734.28 million and $89.63 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004720 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003186 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,858,543,038,334 coins and its circulating supply is 5,896,585,579,758 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

