Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $117.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TER. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $106.34 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

