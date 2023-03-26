Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $117.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on TER. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.
Teradyne Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TER opened at $106.34 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
