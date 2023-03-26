TD Securities Cuts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$37.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.53 and a 12 month high of C$34.27. The company has a market cap of C$296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.07%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

