TD Cowen Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $70.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.3 %

KNX stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 251,177 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 444.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

