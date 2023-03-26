Tangible 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.95 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Tangible has a total market cap of $84.19 million and approximately $18.95 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00009402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.58871969 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

