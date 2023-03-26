Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Talos Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of TALO stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,839,000 after buying an additional 358,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,680,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 439,851 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

