Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $33.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

SNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,340 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

