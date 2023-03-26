Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000.

Shares of VO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.54. The stock had a trading volume of 497,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

