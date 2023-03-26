SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Selecta Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

SELB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

SELB opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,090.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 289,796 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

