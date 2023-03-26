Stratis (STRAX) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $80.57 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.39 or 0.06340443 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00061582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00040521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017809 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,451,815 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.