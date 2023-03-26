STP One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.78 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. STP has a market cap of $89.69 million and $12.78 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

