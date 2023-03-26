StockNews.com Upgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to “Buy”

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Team has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $30.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

