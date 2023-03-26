StockNews.com Upgrades Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 1.6 %

ORRF stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, EVP Philip E. Fague sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $89,889.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Philip E. Fague sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $89,889.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,191.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,190 shares of company stock worth $89,010 and have sold 20,325 shares worth $467,784. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

