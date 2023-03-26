StockNews.com Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,602,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after buying an additional 1,043,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after purchasing an additional 971,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 648,173 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

