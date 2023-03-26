StockNews.com Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of LBTYK opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Insider Activity
In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
