StockNews.com Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. Noah has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,451 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,336,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter valued at $2,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Noah by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

