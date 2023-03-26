StockNews.com Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.06 million, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HealthStream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in HealthStream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.