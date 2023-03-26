StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

