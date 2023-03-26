Status Price Hits $0.0264 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $104.87 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00030018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00199702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,616.23 or 0.99990963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,433,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,967,433,794.429542 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02674698 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,298,425.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

