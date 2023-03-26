STASIS EURO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $698,414.68 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $132.24 million and $698,414.68 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

