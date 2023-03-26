Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

TSE STN opened at C$75.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.07. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.12 and a twelve month high of C$83.53. The stock has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stantec’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

In other news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

