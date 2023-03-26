St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($15.84) to GBX 1,360 ($16.70) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.04) to GBX 1,430 ($17.56) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.16) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.76) to GBX 1,500 ($18.42) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,382.50.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

