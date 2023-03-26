SPACE ID Self Reported Market Cap Tops $141.06 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $141.06 million and approximately $228.40 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00332845 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,247.17 or 0.26034830 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010168 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.44798072 USD and is down -10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $191,533,931.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

