SKALE Network (SKL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $167.09 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $167.09 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,203,852,671 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

