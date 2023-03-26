Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Anpario Stock Performance

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.78 and a beta of 0.73. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.51). The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.86.

Anpario Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,347.83%.

Insider Activity at Anpario

Anpario Company Profile

In other Anpario news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.26), for a total transaction of £34,700 ($42,613.29). 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

