Serum Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Serum has a market cap of $27.93 million and approximately $28.78 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

