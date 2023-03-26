Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Chardan Capital

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SNTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $7.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Senti Biosciences has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $10.00.
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
