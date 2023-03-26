Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Chardan Capital

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $7.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Senti Biosciences has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,995,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,530,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 151,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

