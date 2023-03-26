Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $793.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 2,806,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 311,900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,697 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 743.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 141,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading

