Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $649,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.37 and a 200-day moving average of $284.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

