Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

