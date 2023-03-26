Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.56 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

