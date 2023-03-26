SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) is Permit Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Permit Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for about 59.8% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Permit Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of SBA Communications worth $173,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.41. 617,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

