Safe (SAFE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Safe has a market capitalization of $206.54 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $9.91 or 0.00035689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00152120 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041857 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.93963095 USD and is down -6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.