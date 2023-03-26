Royal Bank of Canada Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $10.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WOOF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

