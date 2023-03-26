Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 7,758 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $199.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.53. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

