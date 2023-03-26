Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Trading Up 3.4 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. 4,885,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

