Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.47 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $636.17. 1,722,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.50 and its 200-day moving average is $540.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $265.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

