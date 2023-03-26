Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

