Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of BA stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

