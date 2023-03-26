Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

