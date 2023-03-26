Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.68.
Shares of Five9 stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
