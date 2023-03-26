Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,510 ($30.82) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,550 ($31.32) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.61) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

