Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $70.25 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $70.25 million and $614,164.37 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

