Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

RBBN opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,780,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,818 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $4,531,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,700,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

