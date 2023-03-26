Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 26th (ATVI, BCLI, ETNB, EZPW, FELTY, HSY, MCFT, SFNC, TMO, VACC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 26th:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $24.00.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $7.00.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $10.00.

