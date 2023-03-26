Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion.

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

C stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.